POLICE DIVISION

Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Tuesday: Barbara Mathews, 83, 906 Prospect Ave., procuring/selling tobacco to a minor.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday police responded to 36 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Tuesday: 6:25 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:12 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Wednesday: 6:15 a.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

