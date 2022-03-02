POLICE DIVISION
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Barbara Mathews, 83, 906 Prospect Ave., procuring/selling tobacco to a minor.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:25 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:12 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 6:15 a.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.