POLICE DIVISION
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Brian Seier, 55, 1604 Country Club Road, No. 30, Buffalo County warrant for driving under suspension. Yandriel Rojas Portal, 28, 1000 N. 1st St., unlawful intrusion.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 44 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 6:41 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:12 a.m., Market Lane, hazardous materials response, odor investigation. 9:43 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:22 p.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:22 p.m., East Spruce Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:27 p.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:48 p.m., South Eighth Street, fire.