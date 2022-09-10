When Paula Vrba heard her mother was supposedly winning money and prizes from Publishers Clearing House, she said she thought it was too good to be true.
Vrba turned out to be correct.
Vrba — who lives in Wisner — learned her mother, a Pilger resident, was being scammed by individuals who claimed to be with Publishers Clearing House. The scammers ended up taking $600 from Vrba’s mom.
“They kept calling my mom and dad, constantly,” Vrba said of her mother who’s in her late 80s. Vrba also asked for her mom’s name to not be included in the article. “I told Mom, ‘If you don’t recognize the number, don’t answer it.’ It took a long time and finally, they didn’t call anymore.”
Recently, scammers have been claiming to be with the Norfolk Police Division. The police are warning residents about such scams.
According to a press release from the Norfolk police, the callers tell the individual that they have or will have a warrant for their arrest if they do not pay them money. Norfolk police never call and asks somebody to send money for a warrant.
When the scammers call, the caller ID flashes as the real police division’s phone number, according to the press release. The callers also use the names of actual Norfolk police officers.
As part of the scam, the callers send a text with different business names where the person needs to go to send the money. The scammers also text a bar code that can be scanned to send the money, according to the press release.
Capt. Mike Bauer said it is important to identify potential scams.
“First and for most, you must protect your personal information, name, address, telephone number, social security number and bank information,” Bauer said. “Always be suspicious if somebody is asking for something of momentary value, whether it be cash, Green Dot cards (prepaid debit cards) or iTunes gift cards; anything of value that somebody wants you to send to them. If that happens you simply hang up on the person because they are very skilled at their con. They will try to string you along as long as possible.”
Bauer said although scams can be found all over the place, they more frequently happen over the phone. He noted callers will try to impersonate law enforcement, the Internal Revenue Service or do what’s called “a grandparents' scam.” The scam is where the caller will pretend to be a grandchild in trouble, looking for money to be sent to them.
“They try to use those personal connections or intimidation to get them to send money or something of value to them,” Bauer said.
Vrba said the scammers her mother came across would use intimidation if she didn’t cooperate with their requests.
Bauer said it is vital to call the police about any potential scam.
“Please contact your local law enforcement agency so they can follow up with you,” he said.
Vrba said she believes talking about her mother’s case will prevent people from being scammed.
“I think people should be aware of it,” Vrba said. “They (scammers) seem to like to go after older people because they seem more vulnerable.”