Police are warning Norfolk-area residents not to fall victim of a recent scam.
The Norfolk Police Division has received multiple calls from citizens who have been targeted by suspects attempting to scam them out of money.
The scammers will tell the person that they have a warrant for their arrest or that they are going to have a warrant issued for their arrest if they do not pay money, said Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman.
When the scammers call, caller ID will appear with the real Norfolk Police Division phone number. The scammers also reportedly identify themselves using the names of real Norfolk police officers.
Using the real police department phone number and officers' names, which victims may recognize, helps the scammers convince the victims that the request is legitimate, Reiman said.
The scammers, according to police, will then send a text with different business names where the victim needs to go to send money. The scammers will also text a bar code that can be scanned to send the money.
Reiman said the Norfolk Police Division will never call and ask anybody to send money for a warrant. Anyone who gets calls similar to these are told to not send money.