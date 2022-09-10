In 2020, a seasoned architectural firm from Kansas City performed a space needs assessment of the Norfolk police station.
The firm looked at several factors, which included the number of officers, daily responsibilities, where the officers work and how much evidence is processed. After the assessment was completed, the firm found that the Norfolk Police Division needed to add 9,000 square feet to its building.
For context, the current square footage of the police station is around 17,000, whereas the proposed building would be around 26,000 square footage.
However, the majority of the additional 9,000 square feet comes from comparing the growth of the Norfolk Police Division from more than 30 years ago.
“They said, ‘OK, you’ve grown that much in the past 30 years, and we guess that you’ll grow the same amount in the next 30 years. That’s how you build it for what you will need,” said police chief Don Miller. “It doesn’t make sense to build it for today’s needs because by tomorrow it’ll be too small.”
The firm also looked into whether it makes sense to add to the current site plan, bulldoze the building and start over, or move to a whole new area and start over. After comparing compared everything, it made the most sense for police to stay in their downtown location.
“We were glad to hear that since we like our current location, which is in the middle of the community,” Miller said.
The proposed expansion will include many things, like a proper holding facility for juveniles, as well as expanded locker room space for both women and men, Miller said.
“If the expansion is not approved by voters, we’ll just keep doing what we’ve been doing for the past 30 years,” Miller said.
If approved, police plan to keep working out of the same building. Construction will be inconvenient for employees, but the community shouldn’t see any differences in services, Miller said.