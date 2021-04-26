The Norfolk Police Division is seeking to talk to a driver involved in a minor pedestrian accident Sunday at the exit of Runza on 13th Street in Norfolk, according to a post on its Facebook page.

On Sunday at about 4:40 p.m., a pickup struck a pedestrian while exiting the parking lot. The driver stopped and spoke with the 17-year-old. Because of the minor nature, both then went on their way. While this was not a hit and run, the police division would like to speak with driver.

The vehicle was described as an older blue four-door pickup with a topper and red colored 4x4 marking near the back of the truck. The driver was described as a balding, heavyset, middle-age White male. Anyone who witnessed this accident or knows the driver or vehicle is encouraged to contact the police division at 402-644-8700.

