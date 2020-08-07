Law enforcement is seeking help trying to find a Norfolk woman who has been missing since Monday evening.
Chantel Jorgensen, 33, Norfolk, was last seen getting into a cab with a White male in the vicinity of the Syracuse apartment complex in Norfolk on Monday evening, according to information released Friday from Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk.
Jorgensen is described as a White female who is 5-foot-8 with blonde hair and green eyes. She weighs 300 pounds and occasionally wears glasses and has a butterfly tattoo on her left ankle, according to a media release.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, a dark red or pink dress shirt with a black tank top and brown and black high heels. The unknown male was wearing a blue hat and gray T-shirt.
Jorgensen may still be in the Norfolk area or may be in the Lincoln or Omaha area. Contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office 402-454-2110 or any local authority if you have any information regarding her whereabouts.