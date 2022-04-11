Norfolk police and firefighters were commended for excellent service last week by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning following reports on public safety to the Norfolk City Council.
“The confidence that we show in you is not coincidental,” Moenning said. “I’ve said this before, it’s because there’s been a tradition of services and excellence incorporated into our public safety divisions.”
Moenning said the public safety sector sometimes serves people in the most difficult circumstances and have done so with fairness, professionalism and respect.
Scott Cordes, assistant city administrator, said the emergency responders appreciate the support of the governing body and the support of the community.
Without that support, it could not be accomplished, he said.
“It makes it easy to do the job when you know you have the support of the elected officials,” Cordes said.
Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge said 2021 saw a lot of changes in the fire division, with the biggest being the loss of its leader, Cordes. At least he is not far and is still in the community, Wragge said.
Cordes is the assistant city administrator.
“Fortunately when those types of things happen, the boots on the ground that we have are second to none,” Wragge said. “And they didn’t miss a beat. All I have to do in order for them to be successful is figure out what they need and try to lead them in the same direction.”
The fire division is fully staffed now and recently named a new fire marshal and codes compliance official. Both are in training now.
Norfolk is waiting on a new ambulance. The firefighters engaged in training with burns, hazmat, drones and getting back into homes for inspections.
The fire division responded to 2,992 calls in 2021, which wasn’t expected to be that high and surpassed the previous year.
“We’re learning that it’s a trend across the country and something we’re likely to continue to see,” Wragge said. “As necessary, our staff has been extremely resilient in handling the extra calls.”
So why are there additional calls now?
Wragge said he believes more people are staying in their homes longer, and that can result in more calls for emergency services.
“They’re relying on family and 911 services to help them in time of need,” Wragge said. “We’re happy to do that.”
Another reason is substance abuse is becoming more of an issue, which might be related to the pandemic, he said.
POLICE CHIEF Don Miller said the police force also appreciates the council’s and community’s support. Without the community’s help, it would be difficult to solve crimes, he said.
In 2021, Norfolk police responded to a total of 20,527 calls. Last year, criminal totals were down 8.9%, which continues a trend that has occurred in recent years, Miller said.
Noncriminal calls were up 13%, however, and that includes such things as working with other agencies. The Norfolk Police Division includes three departments — the police, dispatch center and the city jail.
Last year, police had 699 people who were held in jail, up 7% from the previous year, which was affected by COVID-19. Disturbances, drug calls, criminal mischief and child abuse calls were up.
While police make arrests and issue tickets, that’s only part of what they do, Miller said. Police have a detective unit that consists of four criminal investigators and one drug investigator.
One of the investigators is assigned to the state’s human trafficking task force, working with others across the state.
There also are two school resource officers, who had 2,500 interactions with students last year. And for those who want to argue that all those resource officers do is get the juveniles in the criminal system sooner, keep in mind that only 72 resulted in criminal cases and 34 in sentences, Miller said.
“The rest of them were counseling, referrals and getting them involved in the right services so they can stay out of the criminal justice system,” Miller said. “And our system has been effective for many, many years.”
Another highlight was the police division got a new K-9 unit after the previous police dog retired. The new K-9 and handler spent 14 weeks training and the day they came back from training, the dog was responsible for a drug arrest, Miller said.
“The dog’s been a very effective tool,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of deployments and a lot of success so far.”
Also last year, the police division started a bicycle unit. There was training, and it has proven to be a successful tool in many ways.
Other areas include an accident investigation team and an honor guard for public displays.
The dispatch center was combined with Madison County in October. The dispatchers now dispatch for all of Stanton and Madison counties, which includes 18 agencies.
Renovations for the dispatch center have nearly been completed, growing from three stations to six stations, with one for expansion. There also is a records unit that records such information as animals and towed vehicles.
Miller said there’s also a lot of training, with six hours of training allocated for each officer every 28 days.
In 2022, there will be phase two of the expansion of the police station. The biggest challenge this year will be staffing, Miller said.
“It’s not just a Norfolk problem,” he said. “It’s a national problem.”
Four out of the last five officers who left did so — not because they didn’t like the Norfolk Police Division or Norfolk — but to get out of law enforcement, Miller said.
“Unfortunately, that’s a trend. We will continue to try to fill those positions, but the reality is it is going to be very difficult to fill those positions.”