Norfolk police responded to a four-vehicle accident near the intersection of First Street and Madison Avenue just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
A man inside a white Buick Sedan with a Stanton County license plate was driving southbound on First Street when he had a possible medical incident, colliding with multiple other southbound vehicles, said Cpl. Josh Bauermeister with the Norfolk Police Division.
The man driving the Buick was expected to be transported to the hospital, Bauermeister said. Each vehicle involved occupied one person, and no additional injuries were reported. The Buick and a navy blue mini van sustained the most significant damage.
Southbound traffic on First Street between Norfolk and Madison Avenues was closed for about an hour.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.