A man who was being sought on suspicion of theft also was allegedly found with meth Thursday.

At 7:19 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk police were called to a business in the 1100 block of West Omaha Avenue for a report of shoplifting, Capt. Michael Bauer said.

The reporting person told police that the suspect had exited the store without paying for merchandise and left in a vehicle. A description of the suspect and the vehicle was provided and, about an hour later, an officer located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop.

The driver, and shoplifting suspect, was identified as 34-year-old Brit Blanchard, homeless. Officers spoke to him about theft and the stolen items, Bauer said. Blanchard was then placed under arrest on suspicion of shoplifting.

In a subsequent search, officers allegedly recovered a small bag of suspected methamphetamine from his sock and a glass smoking pipe from inside his shoe, Bauer said. Blanchard then also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

