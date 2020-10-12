Police make arrest after disturbance

A 42-year-old man was arrested on a California warrant on Friday night after police were called to a residence in north central Norfolk to investigate a disturbance.
Capt. Mike Bauer said Norfolk police were called at 9:36 p.m. Friday after a disturbance between a man and woman at a residence in the 1200 block of Elm Avenue. After officers talked to the woman, they learned that the man in the disturbance was Thomas J. Ingram, 42, Norfolk.
The woman stated that the man was inside the residence. A check of Ingram’s history showed an active arrest warrant out of California for absconding parole with the original conviction being for false imprisonment with violence.
Bauer said officers communicated with Ingram through the back door, but he refused to allow officers entry. Officers negotiated with Ingram for several minutes before forcing entry into the house, he said.
Ingram reportedly attempted to keep the officers out and resisted being handcuffed, Bauer said.
Ingram was arrested on the California arrest warrant for absconding parole, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.