The Norfolk Police Division is investigating a reported armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at 3:47 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a robbery at Speedy Mart, located at 101 E. Omaha Ave. A male allegedly entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, Bauer said.
The clerk complied and the suspect left, according to Bauer, and no injuries were reported. An investigation remains active, and detectives are following up on leads.