A Norfolk man apparently shot another Norfolkan in the leg Tuesday night after allegedly assaulting him earlier in the evening.
Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said police responded Tuesday at 9:43 p.m. to a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of South Eighth Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The subsequent investigation showed that earlier in the evening, Adam Mittelstaedt, 42, Norfolk, went to the male victim’s house.
Mittelstaedt walked inside the residence unannounced and found the victim in the shower and began assaulting him, Bauer said.
The victim was holding his child at the time and one of Mittelstaedt’s punches struck the child, police said.
Later, the victim went to Mittelstaedt’s residence and got into a physical altercation with Mittelstaedt. A woman at the scene used a Ruger .357 pistol to shoot the victim in the leg. It was determined that Mittelstaedt owned the firearm and that the firearm had been previously reported stolen in Norfolk in October 2019.
The victim was transported by Norfolk Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mittelstaedt was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful disposition, third-degree assault and child abuse. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Bauer said the incident is still an active case under investigation.