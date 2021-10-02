Emergency responders from the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire Division responded about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
Traffic was blocked at intersections around the area and police kept bystanders away. The area is north of the Norfolk Junior High School.
Firefighters could be seen inserting a red hose through the front door of a single-story house in the 300 block of South Fifth Street, but no smoke was visible.
Police kept onlookers away from the scene. Two firefighters said there likely would be information from the Norfolk Fire Division coming later.