Emergency responders from the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire Division responded about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of South Fifth Street.

Traffic was blocked at intersections around the area and police kept bystanders away. The area is north of the Norfolk Junior High School.

Firefighters could be seen inserting a red hose through the front door of a single-story house in the 300 block of South Fifth Street, but no smoke was visible.

Police kept onlookers away from the scene. Two firefighters said there likely would be information from the Norfolk Fire Division coming later.

In other news

Norfolk Public Schools COVID update

Norfolk Public Schools COVID update

Norfolk Public Schools is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard this week, five of the district’s 11 schools have COVID-19 cases.

Portion of Seventh Street closed

Portion of Seventh Street closed

The City of Norfolk is asking drivers to find an alternate route if they had intended to use Seventh Street from Norfolk Avenue to Madison Avenue.

Flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday

Flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday

In accordance with U.S. law, the American flag should be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 3, from sunrise to sunset in observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service — honoring firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Open house at Clarkson Museum

Open house at Clarkson Museum

The Clarkson Museum will host an open  house Sunday, Oct. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be 24 rooms filled with area Czech heritage artifacts, including military, mortuary, kitchens, music, beauty, school, farm and photos. Visit clarksonmuseum.weebly.com for more information. The m…

Library hosting book sale

Library hosting book sale

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Library Foundation is hosting a book sale this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The sale will be located in the meeting rooms of the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave.

Despite setback, Democrats try to save Biden $3.5T plan

Despite setback, Democrats try to save Biden $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite a long night of frantic negotiations, Democrats were unable to reach an immediate deal to salvage President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion government overhaul, forcing leaders to call off promised votes on a related public works bill. Action is to resume Friday.