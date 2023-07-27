Directors with both the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire Division have presented their proposed 2023-24 budgets. While both departments admit that there are challenges facing them in the coming year, the city remains safe and in good hands.
“It’s no secret that we’re struggling to find law enforcement staff, and that’s a struggle across the country,” police chief Don Miller told council members.
Miller said the problem isn’t a new one; however, as the division has been short-staffed in some capacity or another since 2018. The department has added two community service officers for the coming fiscal year, which will help with overflow work that current officers struggle to maintain, including serving as evidence technicians, he said.
As the result of the manpower shortage, Miller said it also would be necessary to increase the department’s overtime budget.
Among the highlights of the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year are a 6% increase in personnel costs and an 18% increase in legislative affairs costs, which is primarily because of the need for expanded training for department personnel.
There is also a 43.9% increase in utilities and maintenance costs as the result of the need for repairs on existing department facilities. Budget needs for operating supplies and administrative costs both were reduced.
At issue for the department has been the need for a proposed $10 million renovation of police headquarters, which is decades overdue. Miller said that while the renovations are needed, the department continues to maintain efficient operations while city officials wrestle with how to pay for the improvements.
Total projected police expenditures increased by 5.64% for the upcoming year.
Fire chief Tim Wragge also addressed Norfolk City Council members, saying his department is running smoothly and continues to strive toward cross training all firefighters as certified paramedics.
Wragge’s proposed budget for the department includes the replacement of the motor for the department’s water-rescue boat as well as other needed equipment replacement and purchases.
For the upcoming year, the proposed fire division budget shows personnel costs up by 2.7% and an increase of 54% in capital expenses because of the need for equipment and facility improvements.
Proposed expenses for the fire division for the next budget year increased by 3.7%
Council members gave initial approval to the proposed police and fire budgets, and several councilmen voiced their support of the departments’ continued efforts to keep the community safe.