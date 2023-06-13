The Norfolk police and fire divisions are set to compete with one another again to help the American Red Cross replenish its blood supply.
On Friday, June 16, the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive will determine which division can bring in the most donations, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk.
Everyone is encouraged to participate, as the Red Cross is looking to avoid a summer dip in donations.
All types of blood are needed, according to the release, so those who are in generally good health, are at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds are encouraged to donate. A pint of blood can potentially save up to three lives.
Those who donate can designate whether the police or fire division will get credit for their donation.
The Red Cross will be at Fire Station 1, 701 Koenigstein Ave., from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday. Anyone interested is asked to sign up by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by using the blood donor app.