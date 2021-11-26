The Norfolk Police Division and the Norfolk Fire Division are set to battle it out again and also help the American Red Cross address an emergency blood shortage.

On Friday, Dec. 3, the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive will determine which division can bring in the most donations, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk.

Everyone is encouraged to take part, as the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade this time of year.

All types of blood are needed, so those who are in generally good health, are at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and would like to potentially save up to three lives with a single pint of blood donated are encouraged to participate Dec. 3.

Those who give blood may designate whether the police or fire division will get credit for the donation.

The American Red Cross will be on hand at Fire Station 1 at 701 Koenigstein Ave. from noon until 5:30 p.m. for the donations. Anyone interested in donating is asked to sign up by going to RedCrossBlood.org or using the Blood Donor App.

Tags

In other news

US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs

US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations, including China, India and the United Kingdom.

Crop report for week ending Nov. 21

Crop report for week ending Nov. 21

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Many environmentalists back Biden's move to tap oil reserve

Many environmentalists back Biden's move to tap oil reserve

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and climate activists generally supported President Joe Biden's decision to release a record 50 million barrels of oil from America's strategic reserve, even as the move appeared to contradict his long-term vision of combating climate change.

Airplane lands safely after brief scare

Airplane lands safely after brief scare

An airplane that had multiple occupants on board landed safely at the Norfolk Regional Airport on Monday afternoon after reports had indicated possible engine failure.

COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases

There are 513 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, up 55 from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.