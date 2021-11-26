The Norfolk Police Division and the Norfolk Fire Division are set to battle it out again and also help the American Red Cross address an emergency blood shortage.
On Friday, Dec. 3, the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive will determine which division can bring in the most donations, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk.
Everyone is encouraged to take part, as the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade this time of year.
All types of blood are needed, so those who are in generally good health, are at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and would like to potentially save up to three lives with a single pint of blood donated are encouraged to participate Dec. 3.
Those who give blood may designate whether the police or fire division will get credit for the donation.
The American Red Cross will be on hand at Fire Station 1 at 701 Koenigstein Ave. from noon until 5:30 p.m. for the donations. Anyone interested in donating is asked to sign up by going to RedCrossBlood.org or using the Blood Donor App.