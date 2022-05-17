The Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire Division are set once again to battle it out to help the American Red Cross replenish its blood supply.

On Friday, June 17, the Battle of the Badges blood drive will determine which division can bring in the most donations. Everyone is encouraged to take part as the Red Cross is looking to avoid the summer dip in donations that often occurs.

All types of blood are needed, so those who are in generally good health, at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and would like to potentially save up to three lives with a single pint of donated blood are encouraged to participate.

Those who give blood can designate whether the police or fire division will get credit for the donation.

Every two seconds someone needs blood, and the American Red Cross will be on hand at Fire Station 1, located at 701 Koenigstein Ave., from noon until 6 p.m. for the donations.

Anyone interested is asked to sign up by going to RedCrossBlood.org or using the Blood Donor app.

