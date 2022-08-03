Norfolk’s first responders were busy the last two weeks with training exercises thanks in part to an agreement with Norfolk Crush.
In preparation for construction of its soybean facility, Norfolk Crush acquired about 480 acres of farm property near Nucor, north of town. One of the quarters purchased for the plant included a farmhouse, which Norfolk Crush allowed Norfolk police and fire divisions to use for training.
“These structures provide unknown environments and challenges giving firefighters the most realistic training possible, better preparing them for the future,” said assistant fire chief Trever O'Brien.
O’Brien expressed his thanks to Norfolk Crush for allowing training to take place on the structures before their demolition.
“Opportunities like these cannot be duplicated as every structure brings its own unique challenges, allowing us to use critical thinking skills along with physical firefighting skills to help us become better firefighters,” O’Brien said.
Firefighters were able to perform rescue drills from a basement, roof ventilation, fire attack, search and rescue and other training exercises in the house and outbuildings at the location.
Norfolk police also used the facility for training exercises with its K-9 unit and drone team.
Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to use the site for training. “Our K-9 team and drone team were able to use the property to do some valuable training scenarios,” Reiman said.
Nick Bowdish, manager of Norfolk Crush, said the company was pleased to provide the opportunity.
“The recognition should shine on all the local emergency responders and volunteers who personally sacrifice to provide essential services to our community,” Bowdish said. “They are the everyday heroes, and it is our honor to be joining them as a future business resident of Norfolk.”
Site preparation is underway at the future Norfolk Crush site. Once built, the facility will produce 847,000 tons of soybean meal per year for livestock feed markets, 450 million pounds of crude soybean oil per year and 77,000 tons of pelleted soybean hulls per year. The soymeal and soy hulls will be used in livestock feed rations. The plant also will be able to unload trucks at 60,000 bushels per hour.