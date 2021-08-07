Norfolk police officers and firefighters will substitute their normal uniforms with softball attire on Sunday, Aug. 15, when the two agencies clash for the city’s fifth annual “Handcuffs vs. Hoses” charity softball game.
The inaugural game in Norfolk was held in 2017 as a way to raise funds for local nonprofits and give the public a chance to enjoy free entertainment, said Austin Hergott, an officer with the Norfolk Police Division.
The event has grown since its inception and has raised money for such groups as the Briggs and Barrett Project, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the Spina Bifida Association. This year’s game will be at 1 p.m. at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in southern Norfolk.
Like 2020, all proceeds from the 2021 event will be given to Bright Horizons, Hergott said. This year’s event will include a raffle with various items available for bidding and a free-will concession stand that will give away hot dogs, sandwiches, popcorn, Coke products, Raisin’ Cane’s lemonade and more.
At the concession stand, separate “Police” and “Fire” donation buckets will be available for attendees to drop money in.
“This game has always been competitive, but at the end of the day, I’ve always appreciated the unity that comes from it and the fundraising that takes place to help so many worthy causes,” said Tim Wragge, assistant fire chief.
It’s only the second year in which a raffle is part of the event. Funds raised at the 2020 event jumped to nearly $4,000, Hergott said, compared with just over $800 in 2019 before the raffle existed.
Among the raffle items available are two 36-inch griddles, a round of golf for two at a local course, gift certificates to various local businesses, meats, Vortex Optics equipment and more.
“There are tons of great items available,” Hergott said. “We’ve received a lot of generous donations from area businesses who really want to make an impact. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
There also will be a free kids raffle, he said, in which baseball and softball equipment will be given away. In addition, Bright Horizons will operate a booth where a number of items will be given away.
THE SOFTBALL game itself will be a nine-inning slugfest that includes an early-game fireworks show and a T-shirt cannon for spectators.
About 10 to 15 people from each department compete each year, Hergott said, and the games are almost always competitive. In fact, the two agencies have split the first four contests in alternating fashion.
There is a traveling plaque awarded to the winner each year — one that the fire division currently possesses after winning last year’s back-and-forth, high-scoring bout.
Everybody on the roster bats, but the typical nine people will take the field defensively.
There are a number of quality athletes who represent the fire division to watch out for come game time, he said.
“There are definitely a few who you know are going to really show up to play. They’ve got some mainstays who have been solid, and they’ve got a couple new guys who showed up last year,” Hergott said. “They stepped up their game last year, so we’re sort of looking to return the favor.”
The two teams don’t shy away from friendly banter, either.
Most of the trash talk leading up to the contest happens on game day, but ultimately, Hergott said, raising donations for an important cause is what’s most crucial.
“Usually the trash talk is about who can raise more money,” he said. “The police department has kicked their butts raising money for Bright Horizons.”
For those who have been to past “Handcuffs vs. Hoses” games, they can expect the teams to look a little different this year. Hergott said the agencies received a donation from Custom Sports of Norfolk so that both teams can be decked out in specially made attire.
Hergott estimated that up to 150 people attended last year’s charity softball game. Both departments are hoping for a larger number this year.
“We have always received great support from Norfolk police and are thankful to be able to help support them in return,” Wragge said. “This type of event is truly what it is all about, and I hope folks take time out of their day to come out and support this cause.”
For both departments, stepping onto the field gives all involved a way to interact with one another with far less tension than normal.
“Typically when we’re working with each other, it’s for a high-stress situation,” Hergott said. “There’s only a little bit of stress involved with this, and that’s because there are bragging rights on the line.”