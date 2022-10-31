A previously wanted Norfolk woman was arrested on Sunday and allegedly had methamphetamine in her possession.
At 9:13 p.m., Norfolk police officers had contact with 40-year-old Stefanie Applequist of Norfolk near 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Applequist was taken into custody on an active Madison County arrest warrant.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered a plastic baggie containing suspected meth from Applequist. She also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Applequist was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.