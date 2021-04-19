A traffic violation led to the arrest of a Norfolk woman over the weekend.
On Saturday at about 12:40 p.m., a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a stop sign violation, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release from the Norfolk Police Division. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Diane Pospisil, 57, of Norfolk.
In a search of her vehicle, officers located a green and silver pipe with burnt marijuana residue in it, and a broken clear glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said. Pospisil was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.