A traffic violation led to the arrest of a Norfolk woman over the weekend.

On Saturday at about 12:40 p.m., a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a stop sign violation, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release from the Norfolk Police Division. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Diane Pospisil, 57, of Norfolk.

In a search of her vehicle, officers located a green and silver pipe with burnt marijuana residue in it, and a broken clear glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said. Pospisil was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation’s largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Closing arguments begin at officer’s trial in Floyd death

Closing arguments begin at officer’s trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Closing arguments began Monday at the murder trial of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, with the city of Minneapolis on edge against a repeat of the violence that erupted last spring over the video of the Black man with Chauvin’s knee on his neck.

Libraries receive improvement grants

Libraries receive improvement grants

Fourteen Nebraska public libraries recently received project funding, thanks to the generosity of a lifelong educator, the late Shirley Kreutz Bennett of Lincoln.