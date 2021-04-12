A Kansas man was arrested on suspicion of possessing meth after police found him asleep at the wheel in the parking lot of a local business.
Just before 10 a.m. Friday, an officer was driving through a business parking lot in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue, Capt. Michael Bauer said. The officer saw a parked vehicle with a person sitting in the driver's seat, slumped over against the driver's door.
The officer stopped to check on the driver, according to Bauer. While checking on the driver, the officer observed a glass pipe sitting on the center console. The driver was woken up and identified as Jesse Lentz, 39, of Almena, Kansas.
In a search of Lentz, Bauer said, the officer located a small plastic container of methamphetamine, a syringe containing a small amount of liquid and a pop can that had been used as a methamphetamine "cooker."
Lentz was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and was housed in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.