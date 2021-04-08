A Norfolk man already in trouble with the law saw a bad situation worsen after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing meth.
On Wednesday at about 5:20 p.m., Norfolk police arrested 41-year-old Norfolkan Esaul Castillo on a parole detention warrant at an apartment in the 1400 block of County Club Avenue. In a subsequent search of Castillo, officers recovered a cigarette box that was concealing over one-half ounce of methamphetamine, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
Castillo also was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.