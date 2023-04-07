A previously wanted man already facing felony drug charges was arrested late Thursday.
About 11:10 p.m., Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 400 block of South 10th Street as Norman Ironthunder, 44, was believed to be there, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Ironthunder had active Madison County arrest warrants.
As officers arrived, they saw Ironthunder exit the residence. As police attempted to make contact, Ironthunder allegedly ran from officers. While running, he discarded a glass pipe from his pocket, Bauer said.
Officers caught up to Ironthunder and attempted to handcuff him, but Ironthunder allegedly resisted being handcuffed and struggled with the officers. Police also recovered the glass pipe that Ironthunder had discarded while running, and it tested positive for suspected methamphetamine.
Ironthunder was arrested on four Madison County arrest warrants and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
In March, Ironthunder failed to appear in court on two charges of possession of methamphetamine. He has since been charged with two counts of failure to appear.