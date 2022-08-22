A Norfolk delivery man was arrested on a felony drug charge Friday evening.
At 6:13 p.m., Norfolk police were called to a business in the 900 block of Riverside Boulevard to recover drugs that had been located in a delivery car, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A baggie containing suspected methamphetamine and a clear glass pipe, commonly used to smoke meth, were located inside the delivery car.
It was determined that the items belonged to 57-year-old John Chadek of Norfolk, Bauer said. When Chadek learned that the items had been recovered by the police, he terminated his employment with the business immediately.
Officers located Chadek and placed him under arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.