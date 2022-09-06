Norfolk police arrested a woman on Sunday following a traffic stop.
At 8:19 p.m., an officer conducted a stop on a vehicle in the 1000 block of Omaha Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer recognized the driver as 36-year-old Raquel Wright of Norfolk and knew that her license was under suspension.
After the officer confirmed Wright’s suspended license, she was taken into custody, Bauer said. In a subsequent search of her vehicle, officers allegedly recovered methamphetamine. Wright was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Court records show that Wright finished serving a jail sentence earlier this year for a conviction of possession of methamphetamine.