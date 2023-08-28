Norfolk police arrested a man on Saturday on suspicion of felony drug possession.
About 5:07 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of East Norfolk Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. It was reported that there was a man with no shirt who was wearing shorts and walking back and forth while yelling at passersby.
Officers located the man and identified him as Jacob Thramer, 32. Thramer was acting erratically, and it appeared as though he was under the influence of an illicit substance, Bauer said.
In a subsequent search, officers allegedly recovered a glass pipe and small baggie of suspected methamphetamine from him. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Thramer was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.