A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday after police found large quantities of drugs at his residence.
Norfolk police officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of South 13th Street shortly after midnight on Sunday, where they had been called for a welfare check, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
Officers made contact with 20-year-old Lucas Austin, who they believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance, Bauer said.
During the investigation, officers found 269 THC vape pens and other forms of THC wax, dried psilocin mushrooms, LSD and marijuana, Bauer said.
Officers arrested Austin in connection with possession of LSD, possession of psilocin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana (1 pound or more) and no drug tax stamp, Bauer said.
Austin was taken to city jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.