A Norfolk man was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing three different types of drugs.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to a parking lot in the 900 block of Omaha Avenue to check on a person who was passed out in a parked car. When officers approached the vehicle, they observed a glass pipe in the vehicle and a passed out man in the driver’s seat.
The man was identified as 33-year-old Howard Parson Jr. of Norfolk. A second responding officer noticed medication pills falling out of Parson’s pants pocket, Bauer said. The pills were identified as hydrocodone. Parson did not have a prescription for the controlled medication and was taken into custody.
In a subsequent search of the Parson and the vehicle, officers recovered 18 hydrocodone pills, more than 4 ounces of methamphetamine, more than an ounce of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia items.
Parson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana — more than one ounce. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.