A Norfolk man was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing three different types of drugs.

Capt. Michael Bauer said at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to a parking lot in the 900 block of Omaha Avenue to check on a person who was passed out in a parked car. When officers approached the vehicle, they observed a glass pipe in the vehicle and a passed out man in the driver’s seat.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Howard Parson Jr. of Norfolk. A second responding officer noticed medication pills falling out of Parson’s pants pocket, Bauer said. The pills were identified as hydrocodone. Parson did not have a prescription for the controlled medication and was taken into custody.

In a subsequent search of the Parson and the vehicle, officers recovered 18 hydrocodone pills, more than 4 ounces of methamphetamine, more than an ounce of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia items.

Parson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana — more than one ounce. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic

Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared by 32% last year, with two devastating spikes eight months apart, a government watchdog reported Tuesday in the most comprehensive look yet at the ravages of COVID-19 among its most vulnerable victims.

White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older get COVID-19 shot

White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older get COVID-19 shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 70% of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the White House said, even as President Joe Biden is set to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day.

+6
Valentino's building comes down

Valentino's building comes down

Demolition of the building that housed Valentino's in Norfolk for more than 40 years moved forward on Monday. The Italian restaurant had operated at 1025 S. 13th St. since the early 1980s. (Click the arrow to see a timeline of photos.)