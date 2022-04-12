The Norfolk Police Division is asking motorists to adhere to traffic laws while construction along Benjamin Avenue is ongoing.
Capt. Chad Reiman said in a press release that motorists must pay attention to the signs and lanes that have been set up for drivers to use while driving through the construction.
“Motorists must stay on the street and not attempt to bypass construction by going through private parking lots,” Reiman said. “It is illegal for drivers to try to bypass intersections and traffic control devises by crossing adjacent property.”
Reiman said the Norfolk Police Division would be monitoring the area and that violators may be ticketed. Traffic flow will continue to be congested, he said, and motorists should use caution in the area.