The Norfolk Police Division is replacing several old rifles.
Six rifles used by the division’s tactical team will be replaced for the price of $8,500, said Don Miller, the city’s police chief.
The current rifles were made in the 1960s and purchased by the police in 1999, Miller said. Over the years, they have become worn out through use in training exercises and are starting to malfunction.
“They were just getting old and worn out. They were just showing wear and you start to have malfunctions with them,” Miller said. “It was just time to replace them.”
The replacements will be high-quality and reliable, Miller said. They should easily last for at least another 20 years.
“Whenever we buy stuff like this, that our lives depend on and that we train on a lot, we want to make something that’s high-quality and durable,” he said. “I think one thing that these new rifles will add is more reliability, just because of the way they are constructed.”
The old rifles have never been fired, except in training. The tactical team trained with them regularly and are armed with them when on calls, though, Miller said.
The tactical team was established in 1996. When it first started, it was called out twice a month on average. Now, it is closer to twice a year, Miller said.
The tactical team is trained for high-risk warrant services, barricade situations, hostage situations, security in a case of major unrest and a variety of high-risk situations, Miller said.