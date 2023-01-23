Police division to purchase three cruisers

During last week’s Norfolk City Council meeting, the Norfolk Police Division received authorization to purchase three new service vehicles for the department. The purchase of the vehicles will total $131,538.
Norfolk police chief Don Miller said the purchase was part of the department’s standard vehicle rotation process.
“Each year we try to anticipate what the vehicles are going to cost as far as the actual purchases months, if not a year, out into the future. We go based on what are usually state contract prices,” he said.
The department rotation includes the purchase of three new vehicles each year.
Although over the originally budgeted amount for the purchase of the vehicles this year, the new police cruisers will come in under the state contract amount of $46,349 per unit, thanks to Courtesy Ford of Norfolk, Miller said.
Courtesy Ford was able to beat the state contract for the purchase price by almost $3,000 per vehicle for 2023 models.
Miller said that in previous years, the state contract often would allow for thousands of dollars of discounts toward the purchase of these vehicles; however, because of vehicle shortages recently, the discount under the state contract is only about $500 per vehicle now.
Miller explained that, once purchased, there is a fairly specific strategy for how the vehicles are used by the department.
For the first year, the new cruisers will not be part of the standard police patrol cruiser rotation, as they are being broken in and prepared for long-term service. During this time period, it is not uncommon for the vehicles to be used by detectives or administrative personnel in the department.
After about one year, the vehicles will be utilized for patrol service. Generally speaking, this is when the vehicles will see most of their wear and tear.
Police vehicles are utilized for patrol purposes for about three years. Following the three-year rotation as patrol vehicles, they will be serviced thoroughly and analyzed by the fleet services department, and a determination about their continued use into the future is made.
Miller said that after they have been cleared by fleet services, the vehicles will commonly be used by city administrative staff or other division leaders.
“If we have vehicles that are still road worthy, then other divisions in the city will drive them. The fire chief drives a 2017 with 127,000 miles on it. I drive a 2016,” Miller said.
Although authorization has been given, it will likely be several months before the vehicles are actually purchased.