The Norfolk Police Division reminds residents to adhere to rules regarding fireworks use for Independence Day celebrations.
Capt. Chad Reiman said fireworks may be used from Friday, June 25, through Saturday, July 3, from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., and on Sunday, July 4, from 8 a.m. until midnight.
Fireworks can only be used on private property and cannot be thrown from or at a motor vehicle. They also cannot be used on any street, highway or sidewalk and shouldn’t be used near other people or buildings, Reiman said.
Residents are encouraged to clean debris and trash up from fireworks. Failure to follow these reminders could result in law enforcement making arrests or issuing citations, Reiman said.
The police division thanks Norfolk for its cooperation and wishes residents a fun and safe Independence Day.