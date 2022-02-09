The joint Madison-Norfolk dispatch center receives 911 calls from everywhere in Madison and Stanton counties.
One of its prime objectives is to identify what type of emergency exists, which emergency responders need to respond, and to get those responders to the location of the emergency. In most cases, when a 911 call is placed, the location of the caller will be plotted on a map that the dispatcher can see, according to a press release from the Norfolk Police Division.
While most times these locations are accurate, some cellphone calls do not accurately identify the caller’s location. Because of this, it is important for callers to identify their exact location to the dispatcher, the press release said.
Many of the communities that the center serves have common addresses such as Main Street or Fourth Street. They also share common locations such as Dollar General or Subway. Because of this, dispatchers will always ask and confirm what community the caller is in. The address, brief summary of the situation and responding units will be entered into the computer-aided dispatch software.
If a law enforcement response is required, an officer or deputy will be contacted directly over the radio system. The dispatcher will relay the address and pertinent information to the responding officer or deputy.
Medical and fire emergencies require the notification of volunteer fire departments and EMTs. After the dispatcher determines that an emergency medical response, fire response, or a combination of both is required, the dispatcher will notify the appropriate agency.
The standard operating procedure is that the dispatcher will send a group SMS message via an internet connection to the emergency responders in that particular group. Latest testing showed that these messages were sent from the center at a rate of four messages per second. It is not uncommon for there to be 50 to 60 message recipients in a group.
Even with this number, all the messages are sent within 15 to 20 seconds. Most of these appear as text messages on the responder’s cellphone. Unfortunately, the police division said, the center is unable to control the delivery rate through the various cellular carriers. Only after the emergency medical or fire message is sent, on-duty law enforcement in the area where the emergency is at are notified of the situation over the radio system.
Once the medical and fire responders are en route to the location, they will contact dispatch through the radio system.
During medical emergencies, the dispatcher will remain on the phone with the caller until emergency responders arrive unless the nature of the call deems this unnecessary.