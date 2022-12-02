A Norfolk house party that carried into early Friday morning ended with dozens of attendees being cited for alcohol possession.
At 12:19 a.m., Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 1300 block of West Park Avenue for a large, loud party, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Many people who attended the alcohol party were under the age of 21.
Bauer said 41 people were cited for minor in possession of alcohol. The resident of the home, 19-year-old Braxton Lind, was cited for disturbing the peace.
Norfolk police were assisted by two Madison County sheriff’s deputies and three Nebraska state troopers, Bauer said.