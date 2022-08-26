A Norfolkan was arrested after reportedly hitting a woman and a family member on Thursday night.

Capt. Chad Reiman of the Norfolk Police Division said police were called about 9:55 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Omaha Avenue on a report of a man who reportedly hit a female and then started to fight with his father.

Officers arrived and were able to speak with the father, who had lacerations on his forehead, the left side of his face and a finger, Reiman said.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect, Daniel W. Vinson 24, Norfolk, was being aggressive toward a female who had given him a ride to the location. Vinson was assaulting the female and the father attempted to intervene, Reiman said.

After the father got Vinson away from the female, Vinson became aggressive with his father. The father's injuries were the result of being assaulted by Vinson, Reiman said.

Officers located Vinson inside his father's apartment and arrested him on suspicion of assault. Vinson reportedly resisted further and had to physically be placed into the vehicle, Reiman said.

Officers also discovered that the father had an active protection order against Vinson. Vinson was booked into the Norfolk City jail on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a police officer and a protection order violation.

Vinson was later transported to the Madison County Jail.

