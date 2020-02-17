Norfolk police were called to intervene Friday night following a dispute, then made a drug arrest in a separate incident.
Capt. Mike Bauer said police were called Friday at 7:19 p.m. to a physical fight between two Norfolk men at a residence in the 300 block of South 10th Street. When officers arrived, they had contact with several people, including the two combatants.
The men who were fighting were identified as Rashid D.T. Perry, 20, and Roger A. Saul, 40. Witnesses said the two were in an argument over an alcohol bottle and that they challenged each other to a fight, Bauer said.
Other family members present attempted to stop the fight but were unsuccessful. Both men live at the residence and are related, he said.
Perry and Saul were arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault of household member/fight by mutual consent. They were housed in the Norfolk City Jail. Perry was released on cash bond, and Saul was transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Also on Friday at 11:04 p.m., a Norfolk police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation at Second Street and Michigan Avenue. The driver was identified as Joedy E. Brummels, 59, of North Platte, Bauer said.
Police saw a glass pipe on the dashboard of the vehicle. The pipe was recovered and tested positive for methamphetamine. Marijuana also was located on Brummels and in his vehicle, Bauer said.
Brummels was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.