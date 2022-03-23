Two locals were jailed Tuesday night, including a previously wanted woman, after drugs were allegedly found in a vehicle.
At 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle for having expired plates, according to Capt. Michael Bauer. As the officer approached the car, he saw a passenger stuffing a bag of marijuana into a Styrofoam food container, he said.
The passenger was identified as 38-year-old Kimberly McGrew of Norfolk, and the driver was identified as 46-year-old Jeremy Rood of Norfolk. Officers also could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car, Bauer said.
A check of Rood’s license showed that it was revoked, and it was confirmed that McGrew had two active arrest warrants. Both were taken into custody, and, in a subsequent search, officers recovered the marijuana and a glass pipe that tested positive for suspected methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Rood was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving during revocation. He was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious license plates.
McGrew was arrested on the two Madison County warrants (theft and failure to appear) and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. She was cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.