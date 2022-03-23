Two locals were jailed Tuesday night, including a previously wanted woman, after drugs were allegedly found in a vehicle.

At 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle for having expired plates, according to Capt. Michael Bauer. As the officer approached the car, he saw a passenger stuffing a bag of marijuana into a Styrofoam food container, he said.

The passenger was identified as 38-year-old Kimberly McGrew of Norfolk, and the driver was identified as 46-year-old Jeremy Rood of Norfolk. Officers also could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car, Bauer said.

A check of Rood’s license showed that it was revoked, and it was confirmed that McGrew had two active arrest warrants. Both were taken into custody, and, in a subsequent search, officers recovered the marijuana and a glass pipe that tested positive for suspected methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Rood was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving during revocation. He was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious license plates.

McGrew was arrested on the two Madison County warrants (theft and failure to appear) and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. She was cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Woman rescued, man arrested after pursuit

Woman rescued, man arrested after pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol — working with Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies — rescued a woman and arrested a Newman Grove man following a pursuit in rural Madison and Boone counties.

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, March 24. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at noon in the small board room. The purpose of…

Turkey wants NATO focused on cease-fire

Turkey wants NATO focused on cease-fire

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says this week’s meeting between NATO leaders should be focused on ways of securing a cease-fire in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and not just on sanctions and deterrence.