A man was taken into custody on Saturday following an alleged domestic incident in south Norfolk.

About 5:20 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were called to 1201 S. 13th St. for an alleged assault, Capt. Michael Bauer said. Officers had contact with a woman whom police said had been assaulted by 36-year-old KC Ducheneaux of Mobridge, South Dakota.

The woman told officers that she and Ducheneaux had been in an argument, and, during this argument, he allegedly punched her several times. The woman had bruises and injuries to both sides of her midsection, Bauer said.

After the alleged assault, the woman left the hotel room. Officers made contact with Ducheneaux, whom Bauer said was “quite intoxicated,” and spoke to him about the incident. He then was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. Ducheneaux was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Ducheneaux has separate cases pending in Furnas County for domestic assault, terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony, according to police.

