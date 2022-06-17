A 17-year-old who had recently bonded out of jail was arrested again on Thursday.
At 12:22 a.m., Norfolk police were called to the 100 block of East Omaha Avenue for a suspicious person, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. It was reported that there was a male in the alley with a mask over his face and that he had been looking in a window at a business.
As the officers arrived, they reportedly saw the male standing next to the business. He started to walk away from where an officer was coming from and then began to run, Bauer said. Officers followed him and continually yelled for him to stop.
The suspect allegedly damaged several yard fences as he fled from the officers. A Madison County sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene to assist officers and located the male. The suspect was detained and identified as a 17-year-old.
During this contact, officers could smell alcohol coming from him and, in a search of him, Bauer said, police recovered a tobacco vaping device. The 17-year-old was questioned about his intentions about robbing or stealing from the business and about where he had been drinking or obtained the alcohol.
Police learned that the juvenile was just recently released from custody on a court bond a few days earlier, Bauer said. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer, minor in consumption of alcohol, criminal mischief and being under 21 and in possession of a tobacco/electronic vaping device.
After being medically cleared at Faith Regional Health Services, the suspect was transported to the Madison juvenile detention center.