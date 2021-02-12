A man was arrested in connection with trespassing after police found him passed out Thursday morning.
Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Center Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday where it was reported a man was passed out inside a building, said Capt. Chad Reiman.
Officers arrived and found the man. They woke him up and identified him as Joshua Lyons, 27, Norfolk. The officers discovered that Lyons had been given a trespass warning after he was found passed out at the same location on Dec. 14, Reiman said.
Officers arrested Lyons in relation to trespassing. He was taken to the city jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Reiman said.