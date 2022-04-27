Police arrested a local man on Tuesday after an alleged physical altercation.
At 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 2600 block of Westside Plaza Drive for a physical disturbance, Capt. Michael Bauer said. Upon arrival, officers had contact with a woman who had injuries to her head and was distraught, Bauer said.
The woman told police that she had been assaulted by 27-year-old Skyler A.J. Rodekohr of Norfolk. Rodekohr was no longer at the apartment, but officers located him and spoke to him about the alleged incident.
After speaking to Rodekohr, police placed him under arrest on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.