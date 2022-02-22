A game of keno Friday afternoon went south for a Norfolk man and ended in his arrest.
At 3:37 p.m. Friday, Norfolk police were called to a business on the 2100 block of Pasewalk Avenue for a disturbance, Capt. Michael Bauer said. Once police arrived they were met by employees who said a man was upset and causing a disturbance.
Employees explained that the man thought that staff did not let him place a wager on a keno game and that he felt he lost $100 because of it. Staff requested that the man leave for the day, Bauer said. Officers then had contact with 46-year-old Paul Country of Norfolk.
Police explained the situation and asked Country to pay his bill and leave for the day. An intoxicated Country initially refused to pay his bill, Bauer said, but he later conceded after it was explained to him that it was considered theft if he didn’t pay.
Country still, however, allegedly refused to leave the premises and became upset at the officers as they were not allowing him to finish his beer. He then crouched into a defensive position in the back of the booth with his back to the wall and acted as though he was going to kick at the officers, according to Bauer.
At this time, he was told he was under arrest and officers each grabbed an arm. Country tried to pull away, Bauer said, but officers forced his arms behind his back and handcuffed him. Country was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and second-degree trespassing.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.