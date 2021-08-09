Norfolk police officers made four arrests in three separate incidents over the weekend in which meth was allegedly involved.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2:05 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 700 block of Norfolk Avenue for a man who was yelling in front of businesses. Officers arrived and located 60-year-old Rodney Bussey of Norfolk. Bussey stated that someone had stolen his bicycle, Bauer said, and that he had since located it in front of a nearby apartment building.
Bussey refused to tell the officers who stole his bike, but he did consent to a search. Upon a search of Bussey, officers recovered methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia from him, Bauer said. Bussey was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
JUST BEFORE 10:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 300 block of Omaha Avenue for a report a suspicious person. A male, with a bicycle and several bags, was seen entering a storage shed in the area, Bauer said. The caller did not believe that the man was associated with the shed.
As officers were responding, they checked with the owner of the shed and learned that no one should be inside the shed. Officers made contact with a male who was identified as Gary O’Dey, 47, of Norfolk. O’Dey was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trespassing, Bauer said.
In a subsequent search, officers also allegedly recovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. O’Dey then also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
ON SUNDAY about 1:50 p.m., a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of Norfolk Avenue that did not have a front or rear license plate. The driver was identified as Georgia Little, 19, of Beemer, and the passenger was identified as Howard Parson Jr., 33, of Beemer.
As the officer was having contact with the two, he reportedly could smell marijuana coming from the car, Bauer said. In a search of the car, officers allegedly recovered marijuana, marijuana pipes, grinders, marijuana packing materials and two glass pipes that tested positive for methamphetamine. Both Little and Parson were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Little and Parson were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.