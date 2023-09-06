Square Turn Boulevard accident 1

Police investigated a crash in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon in which a vehicle collided with a light pole and a sign.

Around 4 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 1200 block of Square Turn Boulevard for a report of a single-vehicle accident with possible injuries.

Dispatchers were informed that a vehicle had struck a pole. At the scene, a broken, wooden light pole could be see lying in the street where Square Turn Boulevard and Grant Avenue meet. Additionally, a street sign appeared to be uprooted and also was lying in the street.

A sedan, which came to rest facing east, appeared to have significant front-end damage. Police officers could be seen speaking with the man believed to be the driver of the vehicle. Officers also were observed searching the inside of the car, though it was not immediately known whether the man would face any charges.

Trever O'Brien, Norfolk's assistant fire chief, said that nobody was transported to the hospital. 

Nebraska Public Power District also responded to the scene. 

The Daily News will provide updates as they become available.

Tags

In other news

Columbus Extension educator receives national award

Columbus Extension educator receives national award

Kelly Feehan, Nebraska Extension educator from Columbus, recently received the distinguished service award from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA). The award was presented at the NACAA annual meeting and professional improvement conference last month in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly

The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly

Utah state government officials have pushed the Great Salt Lake to the brink of an ecological collapse by decades of allowing upstream water to be diverted away from the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi River and primarily to farmers growing alfalfa, hay and other crops, says a n…

Notes from the city council meeting

Notes from the city council meeting

The Norfolk City Council met on Tuesday night for its regularly scheduled session following the Labor Day holiday on Monday. All council members were present, in addition to 15 city staff members. Close to two dozen Norfolk citizens and media personnel were on hand for the meeting, which las…