Law enforcement is still investigating the burglary of a southeast Columbus residence that occurred before March 21.

Items stolen include a shotgun, laptop and power tools. Entry was gained by breaking the residence's back door. Total damage and loss is estimated to be $5,000, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating, and anyone with information should contact the office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

