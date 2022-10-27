A Blair man was arrested on suspicion of felony drug possession after he allegedly caused a two-vehicle injury accident on Wednesday.

At 10:54 a.m., deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision with injures about a half-mile north of Highway 22 on Highway 81, said Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff. The crash location is about 5 miles northwest of Columbus.

The initial investigation indicated a 1999 Ford F800 straight truck driven by Brian Jones, 34, of Omaha had been slowly traveling in the outside southbound lanes of Highway 81. The second vehicle, a 2021 Peterbilt tow truck driven by David Lee, 50, of Blair also was traveling southbound in the outside lane of Highway 81, Wemhoff said.

The collision occurred when the Peterbilt was driven into the rear of the Ford truck, according to the sheriff. After impact, the Ford truck rolled over onto the passenger side where it came to rest in the middle of the southbound lanes of Highway 81. The Peterbilt came to a stop in the southbound ditch.

The Ford truck, which was equipped with a flashing traffic signal and a mounted attenuator, was being used as a safety vehicle by a company striping Highway 81, Wemhoff said. The traffic signal on the Ford truck had been activated, indicating to approaching motorists to enter the other lane of travel.

Jones and Lee were transported to Columbus Community Hospital by Columbus Rescue. Both drivers were treated for their injuries and released.

After his release from the hospital, Lee was arrested and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility where he was jailed on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.

Both vehicles were totaled as a result of the accident.

The highway was closed for more than an hour while the vehicles were removed, Wemhoff said, and, for an additional 30 minutes, the highway was opened to only one lane as crews cleaned up the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

