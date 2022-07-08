COLUMBUS — The events in this year’s Platte County Fair will appeal to a wide variety of Nebraskans.
The Platte County Fair, which runs through Sunday, July 10, is set to have an eclectic mix of events, including the baby Olympics and pony races on Friday and a celebrity swine competition set for Saturday.
The following events will be on Friday, July 8: Baby Olympics, which starts at 6 p.m, with registration beginning at 5 p.m.; the pony races at 6:30 p.m., with registration starting at 6 p.m.; and the Nebraska Bush Pullers competition at 7 p.m. Adults need to pay an entrance fee, while children 10 and under are able to attend for free. Also, a performance by the Tim Zach Band will begin as soon as the bush pullers event is over.
The following events will be Saturday, July 9: 4-H Swine Show, beginning at 8 a.m; kids tractor pull, with registration at 1:30 p.m., and the actual event starting at 2 p.m.; Platte County Celebrity Swine Showmanship Contest, starting at 7:30 p.m.; and, finally, a performance by the Judd Hoos Band from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The following events will be on the final day of the fair, which is Sunday, July 10: Pancake feed, beginning at 8 a.m; and a worship service starting at 10:30 a.m.
The food court will be open on all days of the fair. On Friday and Saturday, the food court will open at 11 a.m. and close at midnight. On Sunday, the food court also will open at 11 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.
The Moore’s Greater Show Carnival also will be open on the rest of the fair days. However, it will maintain different working hours each day. On Friday, the carnival grounds will open at 5 p.m. and will close at midnight. On Saturday, the hours will be from 1 p.m. to midnight. Finally, on Sunday, the carnival will open at 2 p.m. and is set to conclude at 6 p.m.
For those who are interested, visit the Platte County Fair website at www.agpark.com.