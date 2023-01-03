A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of drug possession on New Year’s Eve.
On Saturday at 1:16 p.m., Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Blaine Street for a disturbance. Officers had contact with Jay L. Ahrenholtz, 59, of Norfolk and a female with whom he had been arguing, said Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division.
While investigating the disturbance, police learned that the female had dumped some of Ahrenholtz’s property on the floor of the bedroom, Bauer said. While officers were speaking to Ahrenholtz in the bedroom, they recovered a short piece of plastic straw from his property that was on the floor; it tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Ahrenholtz then was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.