A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of drug possession on New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday at 1:16 p.m., Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Blaine Street for a disturbance. Officers had contact with Jay L. Ahrenholtz, 59, of Norfolk and a female with whom he had been arguing, said Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division.

While investigating the disturbance, police learned that the female had dumped some of Ahrenholtz’s property on the floor of the bedroom, Bauer said. While officers were speaking to Ahrenholtz in the bedroom, they recovered a short piece of plastic straw from his property that was on the floor; it tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Ahrenholtz then was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

14 killed in attack on Mexican border prison

14 killed in attack on Mexican border prison

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ten guards and four inmates were killed early Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to state officials.

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

CAIRO (AP) — An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday.

Steps to prevent equipment, pipes from freezing

Steps to prevent equipment, pipes from freezing

In Nebraska, vigilance in protecting equipment and buildings from severe cold is a perennial responsibility. Not being prepared for extreme cold weather can cause disastrous consequences for municipalities, including the possibility of frozen and burst water pipes, stalled vehicles and gelle…

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting.